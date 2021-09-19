Channi to take oath as Punjab CM on Monday

Channi to take oath as Punjab CM on Monday

Channi's election as the CLP leader came a day after Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 19 2021, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 20:47 ist
Charanjit Singh Channi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on Monday.

Channi, who was elected the Congress Legislature Party leader on Sunday, met the governor in the evening and said, "The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 11 am on Monday.”

He was flanked by state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and other leaders.

Read: #MeToo shadow over Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi

Channi will be the first Dalit to hold the post in the state.

Channi's election as the CLP leader came a day after Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister amid a bitter power tussle with Sidhu.

A minister in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet, Channi's selection assumes significance as the dissension-riven Congress faces the Assembly polls in less than five months.

