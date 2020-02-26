Chaos rules as mobs go on rampage in Delhi

President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to India, which was high on symbolism and low on substance, had its own share of irony.

While US First Lady Melania Trump attended a “Happiness Class” in government school and meditated with kids, various localities of the city rocked with violence, with gun shots in the background and rioters attacking everything in sight.

What was worse was the support for them on social media, even as one journalist was shot at and few others roughed up.

Television media reported the violence from the “war zone” Chandabagh and Zafrabad, hours after Melania Trump chatted with childrenabout her favourite cartoon in the Happiness Class started by AAP government in 2018.

Ironically, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat to “pray for peace” in the afternoon, as ten people lost their lives in the violence.

While Kejriwal called for an “end to this madness”, CPI put blame for the violence on “goons of RSS and BJP.

On its part, the government vacillated between conclusions of “orchestrated” to “spontaneous”, as the violence continued bringing total anarchy in North East Delhi, leading to imposition of curfew in four localities Maujpur, Jafrabad, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar.

Congress voiced anguish on the “unlimited violence” in Delhi and cited the culture of ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzib’ to hammer home the message of mutual brotherhood and slammed the attempt to “impose the divisive” ideology.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad blamed BJP leader Kapil Mishra for violence in Delhi, while Congress supporter Tehseen Poonawalla trained guns on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for comments and accused him of “spreading hate” for “petty politics”. CPM leader Brinda Karat also wrote to Amit Shah, blaming Mishra for the violence and seeking Shah’s intervention for restoration of peace.