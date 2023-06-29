Chapter on Savarkar to be added to MP school curriculum

Chapter on Savarkar to be added to Madhya Pradesh school curriculum

'The Congress wants to glorify those who were symbol of slavery,' a Madhya Pradesh Cabinet minister said of the decision

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 29 2023, 13:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Madhya Pradesh education minister announced that a chapter on V D Savarkar will be added to the school curriculum. 

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Arvind Bhadoria defended the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's decision saying, "Veer Savarkar must be taught in schools. He was amongst the country's most prominent revolutionaries. The Congress wants to glorify those who were symbol of slavery." 

More to follow... 

Madhya Pradesh
India News
V D Savarkar

