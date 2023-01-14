Char Dham sites in Uttarakhand lack waste management infrastructure: NGT report

Due to a high number of pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand, the region lacks waste management infrastructure, a joint committee formed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) has found out.

The joint committee was formed by NGT last August to investigate the "ecological damage occurring near and around sacred pilgrim trails in sensitive and rich biodiversity regions of Uttarakhand" and the report was submitted to NGT on December 8, the Indian Express reported.

Between April to December last year, the Char Dham sites saw over 23 lakh pilgrims visiting them. The survey was conducted across four pilgrimage sites on the Char Dham trail – Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Hemkund Sahib.

"During the (Committee’s) visit, it was observed that there appeared to be more pilgrims than infrastructure for managing pilgrim traffic, solid garbage, plastic waste, and the manure of mules or horses," the panel’s report ‘On the ground evaluation of the issue of colossal environmental degradation in the prominent pilgrim track regions of Uttarakhand’ noted.

It also mentioned that equine entry on the trek routes was not regulated. "A large number of animals can cause ecological disturbance in the pristine areas," it said.

The report also mentioned that there is an absence of proper management and monitoring practices for equine health, and solid waste management facilities. Data on water and soil quality wasn’t available. It also exposed the lack of awareness among tourists and the local community about the impact of tourism on the environment.

On the impact of biodiversity, it said, “There has been no report or research done so far on the direct effect of tourist inflow on biodiversity loss in the areas concerned.”

The committee consisted of the Deputy Director of Uttarakhand’s environment department Dr K Mondal, CPCB Lucknow official Runa Oraon, Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board regional officer Dr R K Chaturvedi, and a scientist from the G B Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE) Dr Sumit Rai as its members.