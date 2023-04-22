Char Dham yatra starts; Gangotri, Yamunotri temple open

Char Dham yatra begins with opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a puja at Gangotri temple on the occasion of its ceremonial opening after the winter closure

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Apr 22 2023, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 19:53 ist
Devotees cheer before the start of the annual Char Dham Yatra. Credit: PTI Photo

The Char Dham yatra began on Saturday with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district for pilgrims.

The gates of Gangotri were opened at 12.35 pm and those of Yamunotri at 12.41 pm, officials of the temple committees said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a puja at Gangotri temple on the occasion of its ceremonial opening after the six-month-long winter closure.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Dhami withdraws decision of daily cap on Char Dham pilgrims

Devotees in Kharsali, goddess Yamuna's winter abode, were also showered with rose petals from a helicopter.

Dhami also offered prayers at in Kharsali when goddess Yamuna's idol, in a decorated palanquin carried by the priests, left in a procession for Yamunotri Dham where she will be worshipped for the next six months.

Welcoming devotees, Dhami said all arrangements have been made by the state government to ensure that they have a smooth and trouble-free pilgrimage.

Dhami on Friday had also withdrawn his decision to impose a daily limit on the number of pilgrims visiting the four famous Himalayan temples in Uttarakhand.

Over 16 lakh pilgrims have already registered for the pilgrimage and the number is rising, he had said.

Kedarnath will be opened on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Char Dham Yatra
India News
Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand

Related videos

What's Brewing

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

Finding Amirbai

Finding Amirbai

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Brighton become England's model club

Brighton become England's model club

Collection made with ancient art

Collection made with ancient art

Sound check

Sound check

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

 