Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as 16th Chief Minister of Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as 16th Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday following Capt. Amarinder Singh's resignation.
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was earlier tipped to be the Chief Minister, was also sworn in to Channi's cabinet. Randhawa will be the Deputy CM.
OP Soni, will be the second Deputy CM.
Channi will be the state's first Dalit Chief Minister.
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi was present at the ceremony.
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Whisky in the nose and bizzare Spanish flu 'remedies'
At Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own survival
How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists
'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards
Save land from desertification
The seeds that saved an empire
Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts
DH Toon | 'Rahul hai to mumkin hai!'
'Secular' netas, elaborate poojas
Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman