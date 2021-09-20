Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as 16th Chief Minister of Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as 16th Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday following Capt. Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was earlier tipped to be the Chief Minister, was also sworn in to Channi's cabinet. Randhawa will be the Deputy CM.

OP Soni, will be the second Deputy CM.

Channi will be the state's first Dalit Chief Minister.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi was present at the ceremony.

More to follow...

