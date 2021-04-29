Covid-19: Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand postponed

Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand postponed as Covid cases rise

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are the four famous shrines

PTI
  • Apr 29 2021, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 12:44 ist
A large number of pilgrims attend the door closing ceremony of Gangotri Dham for winters, in Uttarkashi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Chardham Yatra to the four famous Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand, which was scheduled to begin next month, has been postponed in view of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases.

Announcing this here on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said conducting the yatra amid the raging pandemic is not possible.

However, the portals of the four Himalayan temples known as Chardham will open as scheduled, he said.

However, they will open only for priests to perform regular prayers and not for devotees, he said.

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are the four famous shrines.

Covid-19 cases have been rising exponentially in Uttarakhand as in various other states.

Uttarakhand
Badrinath
Kedarnath
COVID-19

