'Chardham yatra not to start till June 30'

Chardham yatra not to start till June 30 but locals can visit in limited numbers: Devasthanam Board

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jun 09 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 22:26 ist

The Chardham Devasthanam Board issued an order on Tuesday, putting off the chardham yatra until June 30 but allowed locals to visit the four Himalayan temples in limited numbers and with permits from the district administration.

The daily limit on the number of local devotees allowed to visit Badrinath is 1,200, the order issued by Chardham Devasthanam Board CEO Ravinath Raman said. Similarly, the daily limit was 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri, it said.

People who own hotels and guest houses near the temples can go to these facilities in minimum numbers but they will have to strictly follow the standard operation procedure issued along with the order, it added.

However, in concurrence with the views of the priests, stakeholders and hak-hakookdharis of the temples, it has been decided not to start the chardham yatra till June 30, Raman said.

The Uttarakhand government had initially planned to open the famous temples for devotees on a limited scale, along with the rest of the temples in the state, but the priests, hak-hakookdharis and other stakeholders put their foot down, opposing the move for safety reasons.

A decision on the chardham yatra will be taken after June 30, the Devasthanam Board CEO said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kedarnath
Uttarakhand
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

 