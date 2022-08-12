Charge sheet names 47 accused for June 3 violence in Kanpur

Charge sheet names 47 accused for June 3 Kanpur clash

This is the first charge sheet filed in connection with the violence

IANS
IANS, Kanpur,
  • Aug 12 2022, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 11:08 ist
Police conduct flag march, a day after clashes broke out. Credit: PTI Photo

The Kanpur Police has filed a charge sheet naming 47 as accused in the June 3 violence that erupted over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against the Prophet.

As many as 20 people have been named as 'masterminds' behind the violence, and six have been released due to a lack of evidence.

According to the police, around 20 of the 47 people charged in the case were involved in the conspiracy. This is the first charge sheet filed in connection with the violence.

Also Read | Clashes in Kanpur over 'insult' to Prophet Mohammed during TV debate; 18 arrested

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has named the main accused and 'conspirators' Hayat Zafar Hashmi, Mukhtar Baba, and local builder Haji Wasi in the charge sheet.

Mukhtar Baba owns and operates Baba Biryani restaurants in Kanpur, while Hayat Zafar is the president of the Maulana Mohammad Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association.

Wasi's son, Abdul Rehman, was also arrested in the same case.

"All 47 accused, including Hayat Zafar, Mukhtar Baba, and Wasi, are currently lodged in jail. We will soon file a chargesheet in the remaining two FIRs, registered at Bakarganj police station," said Kanpur joint Police Commissioner Anand Prakash Tiwari.

He further stated that each accused is charged for their role in the violence, based on SIT findings.

Meanwhile, the Kanpur police has also filed three FIRs in connection with the violence and has arrested 61 people so far.

Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Violence

