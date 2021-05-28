Charge those in PPE kit reuse video under NSA: Digviajaya Singh to Madhya Pradesh CM

'Charge those in PPE kit reuse video under NSA'

'It is surprising to know that this act was going on in the Badkhera unit for nearly a year and the government is not aware of it'

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • May 28 2021, 23:56 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 23:56 ist
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Credit: DH File Photo

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said those involved in the washing and packing of used PPE kits for resale in Satna district in Madhya Pradesh must be charged under the stringent National Security Act.

Singh, citing media reports on the issue, in a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said this was a "highly inhuman act" and was akin to "playing with the lives of others".

"Some news reports are stating that in Satna district's Badkhera-based Indowater Biowaste Disposal Plant, PPE kits and gloves are being separated from the bio-medical waste arrived in the unit for safe disposal, and repacked after washing for selling them in the market," he said in the letter.

"It is surprising to know that this act was going on in the Badkhera unit for nearly a year and the government is not aware of it. It might be a very big scam," Singh added, and asked Chouhan to book those involved in it under the NSA and ensure such stock was traced and destroyed.

Meanwhile, Satna district Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajesh Shahi told reporters the collector had ordered a probe after taking cognisance of the video showing PPE kits being readied for reuse in a unit in Badkhera.

Pollution control board officials are carrying out the probe and action will be taken as per their report, Shahi added.

