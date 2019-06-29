Chargesheet filed against lynching victim after 2 years

The Rajasthan police have created a row after it filed a chargesheet against a deceased dairy farmer and his family for illegally transporting cattle.

Fifty-five-year-old Pehlu Khan was allegedly killed two years ago by a mob of cow vigilantes in Alwar on suspicion of cow smuggling.

In the chargesheet presented in the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Behror on May 29 this year. Charges have been framed against the deceased Pehlu Khan under section 6 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.

Khan's two sons, Irsad (25) and Arif (22), who were accompanying him on that fateful night have also been booked under sections 5, 8 and 9 of the RBA Act.

Section 5 of the RBA Act pertains to the prohibition of the export of bovine animals for the purpose of slaughter and regulation of temporary migration or export for other purposes, while section 6 says that the transporter is also an abettor and is liable for the same punishment as the person committing the offence. Section 8 is about the penalty for such offences while Section 9 mentions punishment for causing hurt to a bovine animal.

The latest chargesheet was filed days after the Congress government took charge in Rajasthan. It also names Jagdish Prasad, the owner of the pick-up truck that was used for transporting the cattle on April 1, 2017, when Pehlu and his sons were allegedly attacked.

"We had high hopes from Congress government but nothing good has happened to our family in the last two years. After the case was transferred to Behror from Alwar, things are not going in the right direction. We have lost faith in Behror police after they gave a clean chit to the six witnesses named in the FIR," Pehlu's eldest son Irshad, who is named in the chargesheet and who is also an eyewitness of the incident told DH.





The entire family of Pehlu Khan at their residence in Nuh. DH Photo



In 2018, the previous BJP government in the state had filed a similar chargesheet against two associates of Khan (Azmat and Rafiq), who were also attacked by the mob. There were two FIRs registered in the case. One was against the mob for beating Khan to death and second against him and his family for transporting cattle (cow) illegally out of the state.

The police had earlier given a clean chit to six people accused of lynching Khan. The police’s decision was reportedly based on statements of the staff of a cow shelter and mobile phone records.

Khan, a native of Nuh in Haryana, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on April 3, two days after he was attacked. He is survived by eight children.

Irshad, one of Pehlu’s sons and also an eyewitness in the case was accompanying his father on a 240-km road trip from their native village Jaisinghpur to Jaipur to buy a milch buffalo to increase milk production in Ramzan when the attack took place.