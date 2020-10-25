J&K: Chargesheet in illegal state land mutation case

Chargesheet filed in illegal mutation of state land case in J&K's Rajouri

The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for December 18

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 25 2020, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 20:53 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

The anti-corruption bureau has filed a charge sheet against three persons, including a retired Naib Tehsildar and a Patwari, in a case related to illegal mutation of state land in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Sunday.

The charge sheet was filed against retired Naib Tehsildar Bashir Ahmad Khaki, Patwari Zaffar Iqbal and Ali Mohammad of Degwar Maldialian before the court of special judge (anti-corruption) Rajouri, a spokesman of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said.

He said the case related to illegal mutation of state land was registered on December 28, 2018 “on the outcome of a verification into the allegations that Iqbal, then Patwari, Halqa Degwar/Ajote (Poonch) issued 'Fard Intikhab' (authentication of property with reference to original record) in respect of forest/state land to villagers who further sold it to land grabber from Degwar to Ajote, Haveli”.

The spokesman said during verification relevant revenue record of Degwar, Maldialian and Ajote village were scrutinised and it was found that Iqbal illegally prepared the mutations in violation of set provisions for the state land measuring 10 kanals (1.25 acre) and further attested by Khaki in favour of private beneficiary (Ali Mohammad).

A sanction for launching prosecution of the accused in-service public servant has also been obtained from the competent authority, he said.

The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for December 18, the spokesman added.

Jammu and Kashmir
Rajouri
Anti-Corruption Bureau

