Charred bodies of four family members found in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; murder suspected

The charred bodies of four members of a family were found at their home in this district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.
Prima facie, it seems that the family members were murdered first and then their bodies set afire, Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said.
"It appears to be a matter of revenge killing," he added.
Singh said a forensic team was collecting evidence at the suspected crime scene at Cherai village in the Osia area.
Jodhpur Collector Himanshu Gupta, SP Singh and other officers were present at the spot.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar
Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana
‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?
Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea
How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa
Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI
Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply