Charred bodies of four family members found in Jodhpur

Charred bodies of four family members found in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; murder suspected

Police suspect a case of revenge killing.

PTI
PTI, Jodhpur,
  • Jul 19 2023, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 12:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The charred bodies of four members of a family were found at their home in this district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

Prima facie, it seems that the family members were murdered first and then their bodies set afire, Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said.

"It appears to be a matter of revenge killing," he added.

Singh said a forensic team was collecting evidence at the suspected crime scene at Cherai village in the Osia area.

Jodhpur Collector Himanshu Gupta, SP Singh and other officers were present at the spot.

