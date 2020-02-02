Chasing monkeys by dressing up as bears

Belling the cat may be difficult but in an Uttar Pradesh village, the residents belled the wolves which used to devour their pets.

The residents of Rampur Khadar village in UP’s Sambhal district, about 450 kilometre from here, laid a trap one night and managed to catch a couple of wolves.

The villagers then tied bells on the necks of the wolves so that the residents knew whenever the animals entered their village. The plan has been working fine so far, according to the reports.

In Shahajahanpur district, about 175 kilometre from here, the residents of Sikanderpur village dressed up as bears to drive away monkeys, who had become a big menace for them.

Tactics

According to reports, the residents resorted to the tactic after their repeated pleas with the local officials to deal with the menace proved futile.

“There are hundreds of monkeys in the village... These monkeys not only destroy crops but also attack people,” said a resident of the village.

The villagers held a ‘panchayat’ (meeting) and decided to pool money to buy dresses like bears.

“The monkeys have fled from the village,” a resident said. There is a problem, however. Those dressing up as bears were being chased by the dogs, the reports said.