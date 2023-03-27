Cheetah Sasha dies due to kidney ailment in MP's Kuno

Cheetah Sasha dies due to kidney ailment in MP's Kuno National Park

The four-and-a-half year old female cheetah was among the eight cheetahs translocated from Namibia and housed in the KNP in Sheopur district since September 2022

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Mar 27 2023, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 20:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment on Monday at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP), a top forest department official said.

The more than four-and-a-half years old female cheetah was among the eight cheetahs translocated from Namibia and housed in the KNP in Sheopur district since September 17.

Also Read | Cheetah gifted by Saudi Prince dies of heart attack in Hyderabad Zoo

"Cheetah Sasha passed away due to a kidney problem as her creatinine level was very high," Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF-Wildlife) JS Chauhan told PTI.

The feline was not keeping well since her arrival more than 6 months ago and was recently taken back to a quarantine enclosure at the KNP for treatment, he said. Sasha's creatinine level was above 400 (an indicator of poor kidney function) which resulted in her death, Chauhan added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Kuno National Park
Kuno
cheetah
wildlife

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Grim' criminal abuse of ChatGPT is coming: Europol

'Grim' criminal abuse of ChatGPT is coming: Europol

Cheetah Sasha dies due to kidney ailment in MP's Kuno

Cheetah Sasha dies due to kidney ailment in MP's Kuno

'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic

'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

 