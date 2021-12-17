17 wagons of goods train derail in Naxal-hit Dantewada

Chhattisgarh: 17 wagons of iron ore-laden goods train derail in Naxal-hit Dantewada, no casualty

The exact cause of the incident will be known after the investigation by railway personnel

PTI
PTI, Dantewada,
  • Dec 17 2021, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 10:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

Seventeen wagons of a goods train derailed on the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam railway section in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit Dantewada district on Friday, a senior police official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

The incident took place at 4.05 am between Bhansi and Kamaloor stations, when the iron ore-laden train was heading to Visakhapatnam from Kirandul (Dantewada), Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abshishek Pallava said.

The movement of trains was disrupted between Jagdalpur and Kirandul due to derailment, he said.

Ruling out the possibility of involvement of Maoists in it, Pallava said, "prima facie, the incident occurred due to mechanical reasons. It does not appear to be the handiwork of Naxals as Maoist banners or posters were not found at the site and the movement of ultras was also not reported there."

The exact cause of the incident will be known after the investigation by railway personnel, he said.

A teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) has reached the spot, the SP said, adding that track restoration work is underway to facilitate the movement of trains.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chhattisgarh
derailment
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

600 elephants electrocuted in India in 10 years

600 elephants electrocuted in India in 10 years

Study unravels molecular mechanism of meditation

Study unravels molecular mechanism of meditation

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

 