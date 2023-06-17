Chhattisgarh: 3 cops hurt in IED blast during training

PTI
PTI, Kanker,
  • Jun 17 2023, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 13:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three police constables suffered injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during a training exercise at a jungle warfare college in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday when the training session was underway at the Counter Terrorism and Jungle Warfare (CTJW) College on the outskirts of Kanker town, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

CTJW, a special training school to impart training with special emphasis on counter-Naxal activities, was established in 2004 in Kanker, about 150 km south of Raipur, he said. During the training, the IED exploded nearby trainees causing splinter injuries to three constables Shankar Lal (24), Lalit Pujari (25) and Khirendra Nag (23), he said. The trio was shifted to the district hospital, the IG said, adding that their condition is said to be out of danger.

Chhattisgarh
IED
India News

