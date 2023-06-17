Chhattisgarh: 3 cops hurt in IED blast during training

Three police constables suffered injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during a training exercise at a jungle warfare college in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday when the training session was underway at the Counter Terrorism and Jungle Warfare (CTJW) College on the outskirts of Kanker town, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.
Read | Chhattisgarh: Policeman floats political party, to contest upcoming assembly polls
CTJW, a special training school to impart training with special emphasis on counter-Naxal activities, was established in 2004 in Kanker, about 150 km south of Raipur, he said. During the training, the IED exploded nearby trainees causing splinter injuries to three constables Shankar Lal (24), Lalit Pujari (25) and Khirendra Nag (23), he said. The trio was shifted to the district hospital, the IG said, adding that their condition is said to be out of danger.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
BTS fans pack Seoul park to mark 10-year anniversary
Power cuts amid heat wave add to J'khand residents' woe
Indian-Americans send welcome messages before PM visit
Challenges of a greying population
Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic
A theory of justice
Remains of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile
Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?
Is our furniture going pudgy?