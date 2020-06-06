4 Naxal couriers held in Bastar, 695 bullets seized

Chhattisgarh: 4 Naxal couriers held in Bastar, 695 bullets seized

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Jun 06 2020, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 23:19 ist

Four suspected Maoist couriers were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division and huge caches of ammunition, meant for Naxals, were recovered, police said on Saturday.

Manoj Sharma and Harishankar Gedam were apprehended from Sukma district on June 2, while Ganesh Kunjam and Atmaram Nareti were held from Kanker district on Saturday, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"They were involved in supplying ammunition to ultras in Bastar region. Sharma, of Dhamtari, and Gedam of Balod district were intercepted at Malkangiri Chowk in Sukma town and 395 bullets of self-loading and .303 rifles were seized," he said.

During interrogation, they said Kunjam and Nareti, linked to Maoist leader Darshan Pedda who is secretary of the 'Pratappur area committee' in Kanker, had approached them to supply ammunition, he said.

"Later, Kunjam and Nareti were arrested and 70 live rounds of INSAS and .303 rifles were recovered from them. Based on their statements, more ammunition meant for Naxals was uncovered from Dhamtari. In all, 695 live rounds of .303, AK-47, SLR and INSAS rifles were seized," the IG said.

They have been charged under provisions of Arms Act and Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act at Kotwali police station in Sukma, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chhattisgarh
Arms Act
Arrest

What's Brewing

COVID-19 disrupts fight to save endangered species

COVID-19 disrupts fight to save endangered species

The case for an interventionist judiciary

The case for an interventionist judiciary

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

 