Chhattisgarh: 7 school kids killed as truck hits auto

Chhattisgarh: 7 school kids killed as truck hits auto

Five students died on the spot, while two others were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital

PTI
PTI, Kanker,
  • Feb 09 2023, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 21:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven schoolchildren were killed and two others, including a student, were critically injured after an autorickshaw ferrying the kids was hit by a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Thursday, a senior police official said.

Earlier, the police said five children had died. Eight students from a private school were going home in an auto when the accident took place on the Korar-Bhanupratappur Road around 3.10 pm under the Korar police station limits, the official said. Five students died on the spot, while two others were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, he said.

One student and the auto driver are seriously injured and they have been taken to the state capital Raipur, about 140 km from Korar, for better medical assistance, the official said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences over the death of the schoolchildren.

The administration has been directed to extend all possible help to the injured, he said in a tweet in Hindi. “May God give courage to the family members,” added CM Baghel. The truck driver fled the spot leaving behind the heavy vehicle, the official said. “We have launched a search to nab the truck driver,” he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chhattisgarh
India News

What's Brewing

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

 