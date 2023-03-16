Chhattisgarh Assembly: BJP accuses police of 'barbaric' action during its protest

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit out at the Congress government in the Chhattisgarh Assembly over "barbaric" police action against its leaders and workers during a protest on "poor" implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the state.

Police fired tear gas shells, used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge as several BJP workers and others tried to lay siege to the Assembly building in Raipur during an agitation over implementation of the Centre-sponsored housing scheme on Wednesday.

Raising the issue in Zero Hour, BJP members claimed the police used tear gas shells to target party workers and even women protestors were treated with barbarity. They demanded a discussion on the issue by giving an adjournment motion notice. Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel of the BJP alleged the Bhupesh Baghel government adopted an "oppressive" policy to deal with the stir which is inappropriate in a democracy.

However, the demand for a discussion on the issue of police action led to an uproar in the House as MLAs of the ruling Congress vociferously countered the Opposition charges. As the Chair rejected the demand, the BJP members started shouting slogans against the state government. Amid the pandemonium, the House was adjourned for five minutes.