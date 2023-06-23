Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Vidyaratan Bhasin passes away after prolonged illness

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Chhattisgarh, Vidyaratan Bhasin, died on Friday at the age of 76 after a prolonged illness in Raipur, a party functionary said.

Bhasin was admitted to a private hospital in the state capital for the last two weeks, where he died around 2.45 am, he said.

The two-time legislator, who represented Vaishali Nagar constituency in Durg district, is survived by wife and two daughters.

His funeral will be held at Ramnagar Muktidham in Bhilai, he said.

Bhasin, who was a transporter and civil contractor by profession, started his political career in 1984 as BJP's Durg district unit secretary. He was elected as a Mayor in 2006 from Bhilai Municipal Corporation. He was elected as a legislator twice - first in 2013 and then in 2018.

State BJP chief Arun Sao condoled his death and described him as a loyal and diligent worker of the party. "I am deeply aggrieved to learn about the demise of senior MLA and party leader Vidyaratan Bhasin ji. His death is an irreparable loss to all of us and the party. He was a loyal and diligent party worker," he said.

Expressing grief over his death, senior BJP leader and former minister Prem Prakash Pandey, who was close to Bhasin, said the state has lost a sincere leader who was very humble and gave his best for strengthening the party organisation.