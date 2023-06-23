Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Vidyaratan Bhasin passes away

Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Vidyaratan Bhasin passes away after prolonged illness

The two-time legislator, who represented Vaishali Nagar constituency in Durg district, is survived by wife and two daughters.

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Jun 23 2023, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 12:51 ist
Vidyaratan Bhasin. Credit: Facebook/Vidyaratan Bhasin BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Chhattisgarh, Vidyaratan Bhasin, died on Friday at the age of 76 after a prolonged illness in Raipur, a party functionary said.

Bhasin was admitted to a private hospital in the state capital for the last two weeks, where he died around 2.45 am, he said.

The two-time legislator, who represented Vaishali Nagar constituency in Durg district, is survived by wife and two daughters.

His funeral will be held at Ramnagar Muktidham in Bhilai, he said.

Bhasin, who was a transporter and civil contractor by profession, started his political career in 1984 as BJP's Durg district unit secretary. He was elected as a Mayor in 2006 from Bhilai Municipal Corporation. He was elected as a legislator twice - first in 2013 and then in 2018.

State BJP chief Arun Sao condoled his death and described him as a loyal and diligent worker of the party. "I am deeply aggrieved to learn about the demise of senior MLA and party leader Vidyaratan Bhasin ji. His death is an irreparable loss to all of us and the party. He was a loyal and diligent party worker," he said.

Expressing grief over his death, senior BJP leader and former minister Prem Prakash Pandey, who was close to Bhasin, said the state has lost a sincere leader who was very humble and gave his best for strengthening the party organisation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Chhattisgarh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: study

UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: study

Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters

Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters

Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations

Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations

Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single

Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill

 