Chhattisgarh Bypolls: Congress candidate leading in Marwahi seat

The Congress contestant is leading by a margin of 3,664 votes in Marwahi Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh, where counting of votes is underway.
The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, falls in the newly formed Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district.
"The counting of votes in the bypoll held on November 3 in Marwahi seat began at 8 am at the Government Gurukul Vidyalaya, Gaurela," a poll official said.
As per the early trends, Dr KK Dhruw of the Congress is leading by a margin of 3,664 votes against his nearest rival Dr Gambheer Singh of the BJP, he said.
The ruling Congress and main opposition BJP are locked in a direct fight in this seat where a bypoll was necessitated after Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) sitting MLA and former chief minister Ajit Jogi died on May 29.
