Congress candidate leads in Chhattisgarh's Marwahi seat

Chhattisgarh Bypolls: Congress candidate leading in Marwahi seat

The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, falls in the newly formed Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Nov 10 2020, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 14:52 ist
Congress candidate leads in Chhattisgarh bypolls. Credit: File Photo

The Congress contestant is leading by a margin of 3,664 votes in Marwahi Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh, where counting of votes is underway.

The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, falls in the newly formed Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district.

Follow live updates on the bypoll results here

"The counting of votes in the bypoll held on November 3 in Marwahi seat began at 8 am at the Government Gurukul Vidyalaya, Gaurela," a poll official said.

As per the early trends, Dr KK Dhruw of the Congress is leading by a margin of 3,664 votes against his nearest rival Dr Gambheer Singh of the BJP, he said.

The ruling Congress and main opposition BJP are locked in a direct fight in this seat where a bypoll was necessitated after Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) sitting MLA and former chief minister Ajit Jogi died on May 29. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chhattisgarh
Congress
Bypolls
BJP

What's Brewing

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'

'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'

India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears

India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

 