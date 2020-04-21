Chhattisgarh CM seeks Rs 30,000-crore assistance from Centre to combat coronavirus

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the assistance of Rs30,000 crore for the state to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus lockdown.

He requested the prime minister to immediately release Rs10,000 crore of the total amount so that assistance could be given to industry, business, service and agriculture sectors. He said the assistance would be for the next three months for the operation of relief and welfare schemes and relaxation in the economic activities related to revenue generation in the state.

The chief minister also requested for immediate exemption in a few sectors to restart economic activities.

Baghel urged the PM that exemption be given for the operation of sweets shops so that it can be possible to sell milk of milk-producing farmers. He said operation and registration of showrooms of vehicles, including the exemption of registration and purchase of properties, operation of construction works in cities, air conditioners in view of the summer season, operation of showrooms of coolers and fridges, be also given.

It would be appropriate to allow repair work and open all types of retail works in all green zone districts.

Every effort will be made by the state government to ensure the wearing of masks and social distancing of all individuals, he said.

Baghel told the PM that due to long period of lockdown, revenue collections have come down to almost zero.

In the current economic scenario, there is also a big reduction in the amount that the state receives from central taxes, he said.

On the other hand, the state government is needing additional resources for the livelihood of the 56 lakh poor and needy families of the state, who have no means of income left, he said.

Baghel said if the above activities are not given permission immediately, then normal operations of the state will not be possible.

"It is requested to take the trouble of providing immediate approval to the demands of the state," he urged the prime minister.

He wrote that the main sources of income of the state are mining activities, excise, GST, registration of properties, registration of vehicles and forest wealth. But permission has been granted by the Centre to conduct only economic activities related to urgent services from April 20 to May 3, which will not provide any special assistance in revenue receipt of the state. "It is certain that economic activities in the country will take a long time to return to normal. In such a situation, it will be very difficult to conduct development and welfare schemes for the state," he said.

The chief minister said the coronavirus outbreak in the state is comparatively better than other states. As of April 21, only 36 COVID-19 patients have been found, out of which 25 have recovered and the remaining 11 are being treated.

Around 400 people are being tested every day in the state.

No new COVID-19 infection has been found in the last five days, Baghel said, adding that of 28 districts in the state, not a single person has been found infected in 23 districts, while 4 districts where 8 were found infected, no cases have been reported in the last 3 weeks and 11 active infected people of the only district are yet to be treated.