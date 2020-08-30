Chhattisgarh: Cop goes 'missing', naxal hand suspected

A police official went missing on Sunday while he was travelling to his native village in naxal-hit Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, police said.

Police suspect that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Nagaiyya Korsa might have been abducted by ultras, an official said, adding that they are investigating various possible angles.

Korsa had left Kutru police station in the district, where he was posted, this morning after taking leave, saying he was going home, the official said.

When the ASI's family members could not contact him for a long time, they informed his colleagues, following which a search was launched to trace him,he said.

"Korsa's motorcycle was found abandoned near Mangapetta village, which is around 20 km away from Kutru, on the route that goes to dense forest, considered as a Maoist stronghold," the official said.

The missing ASI is a native of Cheramangi village in Usoor development block area, he said.

"There are chances of his abduction by ultras as his mobile number is also out of the network area. However, so far no such concrete information has come to our knowledge and investigation is underway on every possible aspect," he said.

A search operation is on in the forests near Mangapetta, he added.