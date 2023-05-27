Chhattisgarh cop pulls woman's hair, kicks her during anti-encroachment drive

A shocking video of a policeman from Chhattisgarh pulling a woman's hair and kicking her as she falls to the ground recently went viral, prompting outcry on social media. The purported video is from a village in Chhattisgarh and the video also shows several other cops dragging another woman by force into a police van nearby.

The incident took place during an anti-encroachent drive in Chhattisgarh's Tilsiva village of the Surajpur district, a report in NDTV said.

The cops, according to the report, said they were forced to react in that manner after the women attacked some revenue officials who had gone to the area during the drive. A Twitter handle, said to be of the official BJP Surajpur, shared the video.

Police registered a complaint against the women and they were sent to jail. "Some locals attacked the revenue officer during the anti-encroachment drive. We are probing the case," Madhulika Sharma, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Surajpur was quoted as saying.

The drive was initiated after around 20 people had encroached upon the said land which was supposed to be for a livestock shed. The locals, however, said they had been living in the area for almost three years. A local woman said they had been living on the land for years and no one had objected to it before this. One of the locals also said that the cops attacked a pregnant woman, the report said.

