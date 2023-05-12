Chhattisgarh: Girl kills self after failing Class 12 exam

A girl allegedly committed suicide after failing her Class 12 examination in Chhattisgarh's Durg city on Friday, police said.

Results of the Class 12 examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were declared earlier in the day.

Upasana Verma, resident of Malviyanagar, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Dhruv. Verma, a student of a private CBSE-affiliated school in Bhilai town, failed in three subjects and was apparently deeply upset, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is on, he added.