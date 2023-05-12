Chhattisgarh: Girl kills self after failing 12th Boards

Chhattisgarh: Girl kills self after failing Class 12 exam

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is on, police said

PTI
PTI, Durg, Chhattisgarh,
  • May 12 2023, 20:10 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 20:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A girl allegedly committed suicide after failing her Class 12 examination in Chhattisgarh's Durg city on Friday, police said.

Results of the Class 12 examination of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were declared earlier in the day.

Also Read | IIT-B student's suicide: family says police must probe caste-based discrimination angle

Upasana Verma, resident of Malviyanagar, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Dhruv. Verma, a student of a private CBSE-affiliated school in Bhilai town, failed in three subjects and was apparently deeply upset, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is on, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Chhattisgarh
Suicide
Class 12
CBSE

Related videos

What's Brewing

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river

NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible CEO of Twitter?

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible CEO of Twitter?

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

 