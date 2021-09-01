Chhattisgarh government permits schools to reopen for Classes 6 and up with 50% attendance

Chhattisgarh schools to reopen for Classes 6 and up

In light of the decline in Covid-19 cases, the Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday issued an order permitting private and government schools to reopen for Classes 6, 7, 9 and 11 with 50 per cent attendance from Thursday, an official said on Wednesday.

Schools have already resumed for Classes 1 to 5, 8, 10 and 12 from August 1, and a fresh order permitting resumption of physical school for Classes 6, 7, 9 and 11 was issued by the school education department, the official from the public relations department said.

Read more: Schools for primary classes reopen with little attendance in Uttar Pradesh

As per the order, schools in rural areas will have to get recommendations from gram panchayats and parents' committees, while recommendations will be mandatory from ward corporators and parents' committees for institutions situated in urban areas. Schools will be started only in districts where the coronavirus positivity rate has been below one per cent for seven days, he said.

Students will have to attend classes on alternate days, which means only half of the total strength will be allowed to attend school in a day, the official said, adding that children suffering from cough, cold and fever will not be allowed to attend.

The order further states that online classes will continue as before and there will be no compulsion for students to attend offline classes.

Schools will have to ensure that Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Centre and state government are strictly adhered to, the official added. 

