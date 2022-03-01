Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers

To gain profits from cattle rearing, the state government is already purchasing cow dung from breeders

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 01 2022, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 17:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Chhattisgarh government will soon purchase cattle urine from cattle owners to increase their income and also to further protect cows.

To gain profits from cattle rearing, the state government is already purchasing cow dung from breeders. 

“The cattle urine will be procured in the same manner as cow dung procured by the Chhattisgarh government. We will procure cattle urine through Gram Gauthan (cattle shed) Samiti and fortnightly payments will be made to cattle owners and farmers for the procurement,”  Pradeep Sharma, advisor to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said in a statement to Hindustan Times.

In June 2020,  Chhattisgarh CM launched the ‘Gaudhan Nyay Yojana’ to procure cow dungs from farmers who abandon old cows.

"Now we need organic pesticides and fungicides. Since cow urine is the best base material for organic pesticides and fungicides, so the government plans to buy it from farmers,” Sharma said.

The pricing is yet to be decided and the state government will consult a high-level committee to study and suggest procurement price. 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday asked the authorities to prepare an action plan for scientific and systematic use of cow urine instead of chemicals and pesticides n the field of agriculture in the state, an official said. 

"Baghel ordered the state chief secretary to prepare an action plan within two weeks on the possibility of the scientific use of cow urine instead of chemical fertilizers and pesticides for agriculture by farmers after discussion with the agricultural scientists in the state," it said. 

The soil fertility is decreasing due to the continuous use of chemical fertilizers and toxic pesticides. Excessive use of chemicals in agriculture is also adversely affecting the health of the general public, the statement quoted him as saying. 

The use of vermicompost and super compost manufactured in 'gauthans' (cattle-shed premises) of the state, has shown positive results and the Chhattisgarh is heading towards organic and regenerative farming, he said. 

Similarly, there is immense potential for the use of cow urine as an alternative to the use of toxic chemicals in agriculture. 

There are examples of successful use of cow urine in some places of the state itself, Baghel added. Data on research done so far in the country should also be compiled before the use of cow urine is promoted in a big way, he said

(With inputs from PTI)

