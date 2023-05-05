Chhattisgarh: IED planted by Naxalites recovered in Narayanpur

An improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Naxalites was recovered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.
The explosive, weighing 4 kg and packed in a steel container, was unearthed by a team of the police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) in a forest near Kodoli Phulmeta village under Orchha police station area, an official said.
Also Read: Chhattisgarh's new anti-Naxal policy: Kin of cops killed on duty to now get Rs 20 lakh to buy agricultural land
Security personnel discovered the IED planted beneath the ground during a de-mining exercise in the area and averted a major mishap, he said, adding that the explosive was neutralised by a team of the bomb disposal squad (BDS).
Naxalites often plant explosives on the route to target security forces during anti-Naxalite operations in Bastar division, which comprises seven districts, he said. On April 26, 10 DRG personnel and a civilian driver were killed after Naxalites blew up a multi-utility vehicle (MUV), which was part of a convoy carrying security personnel in Aranpur police station area of Dantewada. They used an IED packed with nearly 40 kg of explosives to carry out the attack, police had said.
