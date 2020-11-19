Chhattisgarh launches mobile clinics for free medical help to women

Chhattisgarh starts mobile free clinics for women

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday launched special mobile clinics for women to provide them free medical treatment at their doorsteps in three civic limits of the state.

Baghel flagged off the three 'Dai-Didi' (mother- sister) mobile clinic vans at his official residence here to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Apart from first aid, these mobile clinics will have facilities for breast cancer screening and check-up of pregnant women, a public relations department official said.

Initially, one mobile clinic each will operate in Raipur, Bhilai and Bilaspur municipal limits on a pilot basis under the Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme.

Women will be able to avail free treatment at their doorsteps in these clinics, which is the "first-of-its-kind" initiative in the country, the government official claimed.

Women residing in slums will mainly benefit from these clinics, which will have all women staff, including doctors, lab technicians and ANMs (auxiliary nurse midwife), he said.

The clinic will be stationed in slum areas near 'anganwadi' (government-run women and child care facilities) centres on certain days, in coordination with the women and child development department, he added.

State Urban Administration Minister Shiv Kumar Dahariya and other government officials were present during the launch of the mobile clinics. 

