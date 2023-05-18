Chhattisgarh: Man kills parents, grandmother, burns their bodies in Mahasamund; arrested

A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his parents and grandmother and burnt their bodies in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, police said on Thursday. Accused Udit Bhoi (24), who was held on Wednesday, is a drug addict and allegedly carried out the killings after being refused money by his father, an official said. "The incident took place last week in Putka village under Singhoda police station limits.

On May 12, Udit had lodged a complaint claiming his father Prabhat Bhoi (53), mother Jharna (47) and grandmother Sulochana (75) had gone missing after going to Raipur on May 8 for medical purposes," Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said. "During our probe, some residents informed us Udit had purchased a bed, almirah, air conditioner, mobile phone and other materials after his family members went missing. He had asked some villagers about the procedure of getting a job on compassionate grounds. All this raised suspicion," Singh said.

Udit's younger brother, who is a student in a college in Raipur, reached Putka and found ashes in the vegetable garden in the house's backyard as well as blood stains on the walls and bone fragments, after which he called police, the official said.

"The accused initially tried to mislead the probe but then confessed that he used to be scolded often by his parents for his addiction and other undesirable habits. On May 7, he had an argument with his father over money," the SP said.

"In the early hours of May 8, Udit bludgeoned his parents and grandmother to death with a hockey stick, burnt the bodies using wood logs and sanitiser and then sent messages to relatives from his father's phone to show all was well," he said.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the SP said.