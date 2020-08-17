Man trapped on tree for 12 hrs rescued by IAF chopper

Chhattisgarh man trapped on tree for over 12 hours rescued by IAF chopper

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 17 2020, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 13:37 ist
Indian Air Force (IAF) conduct a rescue operation of a man holding on to a tree in a overflowing dam in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. Credit: Twitter Photo (@PoliceBilaspur)

A 43-year-old man was rescued by an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Monday after he was left clinging to a tree for over 12 hours amid overflowing water discharged from a dam in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, a police official said.

Jitendra Kashyap apparently jumped into the weir (built to remove excess water) of Khutaghat dam on Sunday evening and got swept away in the strong current, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

He somehow managed to get hold of small rock and a tree where he remained stuck for more than 12 hours before being rescued in the morning, he said.

After getting information about the man being stranded in the weir of the Khutaghat dam, a rescue operation was immediately launched with the support of the State Disaster Response Force team.

Rescue teams of the South Eastern Coalfields Limited and the National Thermal Power Corporation were also roped in, the official said.

"Heavy flow of water and bad weather hampered the rescue operation. As the man was stuck far from the embankment, we could not reach him in the night. We later requested for assistance from the IAF," he said.

The MI-17 helicopter took off from Raipur at 5:49 am and airlifted the man at 6:37 am. It took around 20 minutes for the rescue operation before landing back in the state capital at 7:35 am, the official said.

The man has been admitted in a private hospital in Raipur where his condition is reported to be stable, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Air Force
Chhattisgarh
Bilaspur

What's Brewing

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

The Müller whisperer: How personal touch revived Bayern

What if we could live for a million years?

What if we could live for a million years?

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

The Lead: Draft EIA typical jugaad, says Jairam Ramesh

 