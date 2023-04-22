Chhattisgarh: Man, wife, son found dead; empty bottle of rat poison recovered

A man, his wife and their 4-year-old son were found dead in their house in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning, with police also recovering an empty bottle of rat poison from there, an official said.

The incident came to light when kin could not contact the family and got the door of their house in Motimpur village in Kharora opened, the official said.

"The deceased have been identified as Tukeshwar Sonkevre (30), his wife Nikki (26) and their son Nihal. Tukeshwar's parents were unable to contact them since Saturday morning so got the house opened," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raipur, Neeraj Chandrakar said.

"When the house was opened, Tukeshwar was found hanging from the ceiling, while the bodies of Nikki and Nihal were lying on the bed. There was an empty bottle of rat poison at the site," the Additional SP said. Prima facie, it appears the three died by suicide but all angles are being probed, Chandrakar added.