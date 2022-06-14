Man, woman paraded naked over extramarital affair

Chhattisgarh man, woman paraded naked over extramarital affair

Four persons including the man's wife have been arrested in connection with the incident

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 14 2022, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 18:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A married man and a woman with whom he was allegedly having an affair were stripped and paraded in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said on Tuesday.

Four persons including the man's wife have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place at a village under Urindabeda police station limits on June 11, said a senior police official.

After the incident came to light, a police team was sent to the village for investigation, he added.

The man's wife spotted him with another woman, and called some people including her relatives, the official said. The group then stripped the duo and paraded them through the locality, he said.

Based on the victims' statements, a case was registered at Urindabeda police station under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman to outrage her modesty) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and four persons including the man's wife were arrested.

Further probe is on, the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

The role of food and nutrition in recovery

The role of food and nutrition in recovery

How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest

How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest

Staring at yourself on Zoom chats may worsen your mood

Staring at yourself on Zoom chats may worsen your mood

Pollution may cut life expectancy by 10 years in Delhi

Pollution may cut life expectancy by 10 years in Delhi

Mothers face 'heat' of climate change in Jacobabad

Mothers face 'heat' of climate change in Jacobabad

Conversations with cultural icons

Conversations with cultural icons

 