Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill man suspected to be informer

Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill villager suspecting him to be a police informer

The man's body was found in a forest, around 7 km away from the village

PTI
PTI, Gariaband,
  • Mar 12 2023, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 22:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Amlipadar police station area, where a group of Naxalites stormed into a villager's house in Kharipatha village, located on the border of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, an official said.

The accused forcibly took the villager identified as Ramder to a nearby forest, he said. The man's body was found in a forest, around 7 km away from the village, this morning, the official said. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

Also Read | Two CoBRA commandos injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

"Prima facie, it seems like the man was strangled but the exact cause of the death will be known after post-mortem," the official said.

A pamphlet was recovered from the spot, in which the Udanti area committee of Maoists claimed that the victim was acting as a police informer, the official said, denying the man's association with the police.

