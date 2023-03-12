Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill villager suspecting him to be a police informer

A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Amlipadar police station area, where a group of Naxalites stormed into a villager's house in Kharipatha village, located on the border of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, an official said.

The accused forcibly took the villager identified as Ramder to a nearby forest, he said. The man's body was found in a forest, around 7 km away from the village, this morning, the official said. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

"Prima facie, it seems like the man was strangled but the exact cause of the death will be known after post-mortem," the official said.

A pamphlet was recovered from the spot, in which the Udanti area committee of Maoists claimed that the victim was acting as a police informer, the official said, denying the man's association with the police.