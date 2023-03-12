Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill villager suspecting him to be a police informer

A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Amlipadar police station area, where a group of Naxalites stormed into a villager's house in Kharipatha village, located on the border of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, an official said.
The accused forcibly took the villager identified as Ramder to a nearby forest, he said. The man's body was found in a forest, around 7 km away from the village, this morning, the official said. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.
Also Read | Two CoBRA commandos injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
"Prima facie, it seems like the man was strangled but the exact cause of the death will be known after post-mortem," the official said.
A pamphlet was recovered from the spot, in which the Udanti area committee of Maoists claimed that the victim was acting as a police informer, the official said, denying the man's association with the police.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest
Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award
New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory
True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft
When love is in the hair...
DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'
Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled
Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab
Salamanca is historic, yet forever young
Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park