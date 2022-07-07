Chhattisgarh schools to go 'bagless' on Saturdays

The step has been introduced by the department of school education to make school education interesting and practical

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Jul 07 2022, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 15:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Chhattisgarh government has announced "bagless days" in schools on Saturdays, during which yoga, exercise, sports and cultural activities will be organised in institutions, an official said on Thursday.

The step has been introduced by the department of school education to make school education interesting and practical, he said.

“Yoga, exercise, sports and cultural activities will be organised in schools on Saturdays. The step will awaken the interest of children and will help them stay connected with schools. Children will find school education informative and entertaining," the official said.

District education officers have been given directions to implement the initiative at the earliest. Exercise, yoga, sports competitions, literary-cultural activities, value-education, art-education, etc. will be organised in schools for students from Classes 1 to 8, he said.

Principals will be asked to plan the activities for each Saturday of the month and display the same on the notice boards, the official said, adding that the work done or created by students will also be displayed on Saturdays.

