Chhattisgarh suspends work on new assembly building; Central Vista's turn now, says Congess

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday announced the suspension of construction work on the new state assembly building, prompting Congress to renew its demand to stop the Central Vista development project.

“Our citizens are our priority. The foundation stone for various projects such as the new state assembly building, Raj Bhawan, Chief Minister’s Residence, official residences for ministers and officers, and new circuit houses was laid before the Covid-19 outbreak,” Baghel said. “In the time of crisis, construction work on all these sites is suspended,” he added.

Citing Baghel’s announcement, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow suit and stop the Central Vista project.

“Dear PM Narendra Modi, this is how a responsive and responsible government works in a democracy. Chhattisgarh Government is prioritising lives of its people above everything else and redoubling its efforts to fight Covid-19. When will you learn and stop this Central Vista madness?” Ramesh said.

As Congress mounted pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for suspension of the Central Vista re-development project, the BJP had hit back at the opposition citing the ongoing construction of the new assembly building.

The foundation stone of the new assembly building was laid in the presence of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on August 30, 2020.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attacked Modi today, alleging that he is also missing along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

वैक्सीन, ऑक्सीजन और दवाओं के साथ PM भी ग़ायब हैं। बचे हैं तो बस सेंट्रल विस्टा, दवाओं पर GST और यहाँ-वहाँ PM के फ़ोटो। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 13, 2021

“The Prime Minister is also missing, along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines. All that remain are the Central Vista project, GST on medicines and the Prime Minister's photos here and there,” Rahul said on Twitter.