Chhattisgarh best state on gender equality goal of SDG

Chhattisgarh top-performing state on gender equality goal of SDG: NITI Aayog report

The index, developed in collaboration with the UN in India, measures the progress at the national and sub-national level

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 14 2021, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 19:51 ist
Last year, Chhattisgarh scored 43 points on the gender quality parameter and was ranked seventh in India. Credit: iStock

Chhattisgarh has been declared the top-performing state in India on the gender equality parameter of the Sustainable Development Goals, according to the NITI Aayog's SDG India Index report 2020-21.

The index, developed in collaboration with the UN in India, measures the progress at the national and sub-national level.

It tracks the progress of all states and union territories on 115 indicators aligned with the National Indicator Framework (NIF) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Last year, Chhattisgarh scored 43 points on the gender quality parameter and was ranked seventh in India. This year, it scored 61 and topped the chart.

The report said the improvement in Chhattisgarh ranking was seen due to a balanced sex ratio at birth, improvement in equal gender pay over the years which has helped it surpass past records, lower crime rate against women, lower domestic violence against, among others.

Other SDG parameters where Chhattisgarh ranked in the top 10 (2020-21) are Clean water and Sanitation, Decent work and Economic Growth and Reduced Inequality.

The Index for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) evaluates progress of states and union territories on social, economic and environmental parameters.

Overall, Kerala retained the top rank in Niti Aayog's SDG India Index 2020-21, while Bihar was adjudged the worst-performer.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chhattisgarh
SDG
Gender equality
NITI Aayog

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

 