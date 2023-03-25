Chhattisgarh: Traffic cop assaults woman at pvt hostel

Chhattisgarh: Traffic cop assaults woman at private hostel in Raipur; suspended

The incident, which was captured by CCTV cameras, took place at a women's hostel in Ganj police station area on Friday afternoon, an official said

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Mar 25 2023, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 20:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A traffic policeman was on Saturday suspended for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman staffer of a private hostel in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, police said.

The incident, which was captured by CCTV cameras, took place at a women's hostel in Ganj police station area on Friday afternoon, an official said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Woman suspected of black magic made to walk on hot coal

Following the attack, the victim and the hostel owner approached senior police officials and Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal took notice of the issue and suspended the traffic police inspector with immediate effect, he said. As per the suspension order, the woman has alleged that the inspector had reached the hostel and abused and thrashed her.

The indiscipline and indecent behaviour of the inspector, who was posted at traffic headquarter in Raipur, has tarnished the image of the police department. Therefore, he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and attached to the Reserve Centre Raipur, the order stated. Talking to reporters, the owner of the hostel further claimed that the policeman had also assaulted her and made objectionable remarks about her.

Chhattisgarh
Crime
India News
Assault

