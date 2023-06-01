Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites surrender in Sukma

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites surrender in Sukma

The duo said that they were also impressed by the district police's rehabilitation drive for Naxalites, an official said

PTI
PTI, Sukma,
  • Jun 01 2023, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 17:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Two Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

The rebels turned themselves in before police and the Central Reserve Police Force's second battalion officials here on Wednesday evening citing disappointment with "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, a senior official said.

Police identified them as Vetti Raja, commander of Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM), a cultural wing of Maoists, and Rava Soma, a militia member, he said. Raja was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, he added.

The official said the duo told the police that they were also "impressed" by the district police's rehabilitation drive for Naxalites called 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in local Gondi dialect which means new dawn or new beginning).

The surrendered Naxalites will be provided with facilities as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, the police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Naxalite
Chhattisgarh
India News
rehabilitation
Sukma

Related videos

What's Brewing

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

 