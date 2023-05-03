Chhattisgarh: Will think about it if need arises, says CM Bhupesh Baghel on Bajrang Dal 'ban'

The Chhattisgarh government will think about banning Bajrang Dal if the need arises, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday, a day after the Congress in its election manifesto for Karnataka polls promised to take action as per law including banning organisations like the right-wing Hindu outfit and PFI accusing them of spreading hatred.

The manifesto has sparked a strong protest from the Sangh Parivar.

Baghel was talking to reporters after inaugurating the 18th Chhattisgarh Young Scientist Congress 2023 at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay auditorium here.

Responding to a question whether the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh will consider banning the outfit, the CM said, “Bajrangis did create some disturbances here but we controlled them. If required we will think about it (banning it).”

Bajrang Dal has often courted controversies over vigilante action. Bajrang is another name for Lord Hanuman and the outfit's insignia carries the picture of the deity.

Baghel said his party leaders and office-bearers have come up with the manifesto as per problems existing in Karnataka and one cannot link it with every state.

For instance, Baghel said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to provide milk to every household in Karnataka but BJP doesn’t have similar schemes in states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh where it is in power.

Criticising Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark that if Congress comes to power in Karnataka then the state will be afflicted with communal riots, Baghel said, “You see in non-BJP states they try to blow up a small incident and attempt to divide various classes. It happened in Odisha and Chhattisgarh and in other states. They have nothing to do with issues related to people,” the CM said.

“Priyanka ji has asked that elections are happening in Karnataka, so are you talking about the people of Karnataka. When will you speak about 40 per cent commission? They have mastery over instigating fights among communities,” Baghel said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily said there was no suggestion before the party to ban Bajrang Dal if elected to power.