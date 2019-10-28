Chidambaram in AIIMS after stomach illness

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, was on Monday taken to AIIMS after he complained of stomach ache.

Chidambaram, whose role in the INX Media case is under investigation by the ED, was examined by a team of doctors in a VIP private award at the AIIMS and discharged after about an hour.

The former finance minister was taken to RML Hospital on Monday morning for a check up and was shifted to AIIMS in the evening after he complained of stomach ache.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in connection with allegations of corruption in the INX Media case on August 21. The ED arrested him earlier this month, days before the Supreme Court granted him bail in the CBI case.

On October 18, Chidambaram's lawyer Kapil Sibal had requested the apex Court to release him on bail citing health reasons, arguing that he had faced two bouts of illness since his arrest in August and had lost five kgs weight.

Sibal had also requested a special CBI Court to allow Chidambaram to consult his doctors in Hyderabad for a gastric ailment. The Court had turned down the request and said that Chidambaram would be immediately taken to AIIMS in case of any medical attention.

Post his arrest on August 21, Chidambaram spent about a fortnight in CBI custody and was later remanded to judicial custody. He was lodged in the Tihar Jail on September 5.

Earlier this month, Chidambaram had moved the CBI court seeking permission to have home-cooked food, a request that was granted.