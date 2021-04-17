Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review Covid-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday will hold a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation as the national capital has been witnessing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also nodal minister for Covid-19 management, and Health Minister Satyendar Jain will also attend the meeting.
"To monitor the current situation of Corona in Delhi on a day-to-day basis, Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will convene a review meeting on COVID management along with the nodal minister, health minister and officials at 1 PM today," the chief minister's office tweeted.
To monitor the current situation of Corona in Delhi on a day-to-day basis, Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will convene a review meeting on COVID management along with the nodal minister, health minister and officials at 1 PM today.
— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 17, 2021
Weekend curfew is currently underway in the national capital to arrest the spread of coronavirus.
On Friday, Delhi recorded the biggest single-day jump of 19,486 fresh Covid-19 cases and 141 deaths.
On November 18 last year, the city had recorded 131 Covid-19 deaths, which was the highest single-day fatality count in Delhi till April 15 since the start of the pandemic.
Living with OCD in a post-Covid world
DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'
Oscar-nominated songs to be performed from Iceland
Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans
Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy
Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather
'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty
Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes