Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review Covid-19 situation in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal to review Covid-19 situation in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2021, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 11:24 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI photo.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday will hold a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation as the national capital has been witnessing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also nodal minister for Covid-19 management, and Health Minister Satyendar Jain will also attend the meeting.

"To monitor the current situation of Corona in Delhi on a day-to-day basis, Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will convene a review meeting on COVID management along with the nodal minister, health minister and officials at 1 PM today," the chief minister's office tweeted.

Weekend curfew is currently underway in the national capital to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

On Friday, Delhi recorded the biggest single-day jump of 19,486 fresh Covid-19 cases and 141 deaths.

On November 18 last year, the city had recorded 131 Covid-19 deaths, which was the highest single-day fatality count in Delhi till April 15 since the start of the pandemic.

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Arvind Kejriwal

