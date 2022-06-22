Chiefs of Army, Navy, Air Force brief PM about Agnipath rollout

The chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ‘Agnipath’, even as the senior military officers said that the armed forces would compress the duration of the training to be imparted to the ‘Agniveers’, but without any compromise on quality.

The prime minister had separate meetings with Gen Manoj Pande, Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, who briefed him about the plans of the army, navy and air force to implement the Agnipath – the new military recruitment scheme, which was announced on June 14 last and triggered widespread protest.

Lt Gen Anil Puri, additional secretary at the Department of Military Affairs in the Ministry of Defence, told journalists that new scheme was being introduced to lower the age-profile and enhance the overall capabilities of the armed forces, not to downsize or right-size the armed forces. The scheme is aimed at ensuring a youthful profile of the armed forces, bring technically adept people and make them future-ready to deal with any challenge facing the nation, he said.

“There will be no change in the recruitment process. What happened five years ago, what happened earlier, the same will continue," Lt Gen Puri said, adding that the ‘Agniveers’ would be be eligible for gallantry awards. “The scheme is being rolled out so that armed forces draw the best talents,” he said, stressing that it would add strength to the armed forces.

"No other country in the world has the demographic dividend as that of India. Fifty per cent of our youth is under the age group of 25 years. We should make the most of it,” Lt Gen Puri said.

He said the Agnipath scheme aims to ensure a youthful profile of the armed forces, bring technically adept people and make them future-ready to deal with any challenge facing the nation.

He addressed a news conference along with air officer-in-charge (personnel), Air Marshall S K Jha, adjutant general of the Indian Army, Lt Gen C Bansi Ponnappa, and the chief of personnel of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, who told journalists that the scheme would not adversely hit the operational preparedness and combat capabilities of the armed forces.

They said that the armed forces would not compromise on the quality of training of the personnel, who would be recruited through the new scheme for four years, although the duration of the training would be compressed.