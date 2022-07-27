Children seen studying with umbrellas in MP school; Cong attacks Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt

A video of a primary school in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh is going viral on social media, in which children are sitting in the classroom with umbrellas.

While sharing the video, the Congress has raised questions about the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. Congress' state president Kamal Nath's media coordinator Narendra Saluja has tweeted a video in which the children are seen sitting in the classroom with the umbrellas while teachers are teaching. The video is revealing the condition of the school buildings.

Saluja wrote in a tweet, "Big claims about state-of-the-art CM Rise School in Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh on one hand and students forced to study with umbrellas inside the school to avoid water dripping from the roof in the primary school of Khairikala village of Seoni district of the state on the other. This is the reality of Shivraj govt."

मध्यप्रदेश में शिवराज सरकार में एक तरफ़ अत्याधुनिक सीएम राइज़ स्कूल के बड़े-बड़े दावे और दूसरी तरफ़ प्रदेश के सिवनी जिले के खैरीकला गाँव के प्राथमिक स्कूल में छत से टपक रहे पानी से बचने के लिए स्कूल के अंदर छाता लगा कर पड़ाई करने पर मजबूर छात्र…

People from several quarters have taken a jibe at the video going viral on social media. "This is the condition of the school buildings of the state that children are sitting with umbrellas during the rain even in the classroom," they said. Earlier, an incident of students using ropes to cross a river to go to school had come to light.