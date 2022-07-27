Children seen studying with umbrellas in MP school

Children seen studying with umbrellas in MP school; Cong attacks Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt

People from several quarters have taken a jibe at the video going viral on social media

IANS
IANS, Seoni/Bhopal,
  • Jul 27 2022, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 18:23 ist
Credit: Twitter/@NarendraSaluja

A video of a primary school in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh is going viral on social media, in which children are sitting in the classroom with umbrellas.

While sharing the video, the Congress has raised questions about the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. Congress' state president Kamal Nath's media coordinator Narendra Saluja has tweeted a video in which the children are seen sitting in the classroom with the umbrellas while teachers are teaching. The video is revealing the condition of the school buildings.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh villagers ask Dalit girl not to attend school; 7 held

Saluja wrote in a tweet, "Big claims about state-of-the-art CM Rise School in Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh on one hand and students forced to study with umbrellas inside the school to avoid water dripping from the roof in the primary school of Khairikala village of Seoni district of the state on the other. This is the reality of Shivraj govt."

People from several quarters have taken a jibe at the video going viral on social media. "This is the condition of the school buildings of the state that children are sitting with umbrellas during the rain even in the classroom," they said. Earlier, an incident of students using ropes to cross a river to go to school had come to light.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
school
Congress
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India News

What's Brewing

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer move up in ICC ODI rankings

Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer move up in ICC ODI rankings

Roshni Nadar remains richest Indian woman: Report

Roshni Nadar remains richest Indian woman: Report

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Paytm's data breach may have hit 34 lakh users in 2020

Paytm's data breach may have hit 34 lakh users in 2020

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

 