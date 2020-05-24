Children shelter home evacuated after complaint of COVID-19 case in building

Children living in a shelter home in Nabi Karim area were evacuated by the Delhi government after it received a complaint that a coronavirus case was found in the building which housed the children's home.

On Friday, Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam received a complaint from Vishwajeet Ghoshal, the Director of Prayas JAC Society, stating that a COVID-19 case has been reported in the building that housed one of the Society's shelter homes, a government statement said.

The complaint also stated that the children were facing hardships since the area has been declared a containment zone.

Within 15 minutes of the receipt of the representation, the minister directed Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) to promptly act on the complaint, it said.

In the light of this health emergency among children, the minister directed DCPCR to make arrangements to shift the children to another shelter home in Peeragarhi.

"Nabi Karim is a containment zone which posed a health emergency to the children living in the shelter home. Timely evacuation by DCPCR with the help of the District Magistrate and other local bodies was needed. It is our duty to ensure safety and protection of children," Gautam said.

Ghoshal thanked Gautam for timely action in the matter.

"We place our sincere thanks on records for your timely support in making it possible, the shifting of children from Nabi Karim to Peeragarhi shelter home," he wrote.

Gautam coordinated with four different stakeholders and ensured the full safety of the children within less than 10 working hours, the statement added.