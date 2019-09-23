Chimayanand admitted to Lucknow hospital

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, arrested in connection with a sexual assault case filed by a postgraduate student, was admitted to the SGPGI here on Monday for treatment.

Doctors in Shahjahanpur had earlier referred the BJP leader to Lucknow for angiography in view of his health condition, jail sources said. The former union minister has been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) in Lucknow, Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar said.

Kumar had told PTI on Sunday that on September 20, the advocate of Swami Chinmayanand had submitted an application to the CJM court, urging it to allow the "shifting of the leader to the KGMU, Lucknow, for treatment". The former Union minister was arrested by the SIT on Friday last and sent to 14-day judicial custody.