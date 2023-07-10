China lashes out after US officials meet Dalai Lama in Delhi

A day after President Joe Biden’s point person for international engagement on democracy and human rights had a meeting with the Dalai Lama in New Delhi, Beijing accused the United States of interfering in the internal affairs of China.

Beijing has also termed the Tibetan Government-in-Exile (TGiE) based at Dharamshala in India as “a separatist political group”. It claimed that the existence of the TGiE, formally known as the Central Tibetan Administration, was in violation of the laws of China.

Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights at the US State Department, met the Dalai Lama in New Delhi on Sunday.

Zeya, who is on a visit to New Delhi, also serves as the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. She was accompanied by US envoy to India Eric Garcetti and US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu during the meeting with the 88-year-old Buddhist monk who has been the icon of peaceful resistance against China’s occupation of Tibet.

“(The) Xizang (Tibet) affairs are purely internal affairs of China and no external forces have the right to interfere,” Wang Xiaojian, a spokesperson of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China in New Delhi, tweeted on Monday. “China firmly opposes any form of contact between foreign officials and the ‘Tibetan independence’ forces.”

He added that the move by the US to appoint a “Special Coordinator for Tibet Issues” was “pure offence and a move of political manipulation to interfere in internal affairs of China. He also accused the US of undermining the development and stability of Tibet. “China has always been firmly opposed to this and has never recognised it.”

Though past US Presidents like H W Bush, Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama had hosted the Dalai Lama at the White House in Washington DC, Donald Trump never had a meeting with him.

Trump’s successor Biden too has not yet met the octogenarian monk.

The Dalai Lama was accompanied by Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong (president) or the elected political head of the TGiE, during his meeting with the US officials in New Delhi.

“The 14th Dalai Lama is by no means just a religious figure, but rather a political exile who has long been engaging in anti-China separatist activities and attempting to split Xizang (Tibet) from China,” said the spokesperson of Beijing’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi.

The US Congress had in 2020 passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act (TPSA), acknowledging the legitimacy of both the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) and the TGiE or the CTA. The TPSA 2020 acknowledged the Central Tibetan Administration as the “legitimate institution reflecting the aspirations” of the Tibetan Diaspora around the world with Sikyong as its President.

Wang, the spokesperson of China’s embassy in India, said that the so-called "Tibetan Government-in-Exile" was an “out-and-out separatist political group and an illegal organisation completely in violation of China's Constitution and laws”. “It is not recognised by any country in the world.”