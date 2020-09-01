Chinese PLA flouts military ethics, makes fresh provocative move during flag meeting to defuse tension

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) flouted basic military ethics and made provocative moves even when its local commander was holding a flag meeting with his Indian Army counterpart on Monday, in order to defuse fresh tension on the south bank of the Pangong Tso (lake).

The Indian Army soldiers, however, foiled the Chinese PLA’s latest move to occupy the territory of India, just as they did during the late hours of Saturday and early hours of Sunday.

New Delhi strongly protested repeated provocative moves by the PLA soldiers and asked Beijing to 'discipline and control' the front-line troops of the Chinese Army and restrain them from undertaking provocative actions.

The Indian Army on Saturday-Sunday night foiled a fresh attempt by the Chinese PLA to push the Line of Actual Control (LAC) westwards on the south bank of the Pangong Tso (lake) and occupy more areas of India. The local brigade commander of the Indian Army went for a flag meeting with his counterpart in the Chinese PLA on Monday. But even when the flag meeting was on, the Chinese Army personnel made a fresh move to cross the LAC – the de facto boundary between the two nations – and transgress into the territory of India.

The Indian Army soldiers, however, again foiled the Chinese PLA’s attempt with “timely defensive actions”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in New Delhi.

“The army commanders hold flag-meetings to de-escalate the situation and basic military ethics require both sides to exercise restraint when such meetings are on,” a source in New Delhi said.

“But, since we learnt in Galwan Valley that the PLA had scant regards for military ethics, our troops were alert and ready to deal with any eventuality. That is why they could foil the fresh provocative move by the Chinese.”

The Indian Army had lost 21 of its soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese PLA in Galwan Valley on June 15. The PLA too had suffered casualties, but never made public the number of soldiers injured or killed during the clash.

New Delhi had alleged that the PLA soldiers had carried out a “premeditated” attack on the Indian Army officials and personnel when the two sides had been discussing the implementation of the process of disengagement or withdrawal of front-line troops from the LAC as they had mutually agreed earlier.

The flag-meeting between the brigade commanders of the two armies was “stormy” and remained “inconclusive” on Monday. They had another flag-meeting on Tuesday, but it also ended without any outcome.

“We expect the Chinese side to sincerely abide by the understanding reached earlier and earnestly work with India to resolve the situation and to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of the MEA, said in New Delhi.

Beijing on Tuesday accused the Indian Army of illegally crossing the LAC on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso. “Their flagrant provocations again led to tensions,” Hua Chunying, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Chinese Government, said in Beijing. The Indian side has severely undermined China's territorial sovereignty, breached bilateral agreements and important consensus, and damaged peace and tranquillity at the border areas, which runs counter to the recent efforts made by both sides for de-escalation of tensions on the ground”.