Chinese PLA just 80 kms away from Leh, claims former Ladakh MLA

A former MLA from Ladakh has claimed that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) was just 80 kms away from Leh and urged the BJP government to let the nation know about the actual situation and standoff in eastern Ladakh.

“If there is no solution before the forthcoming harsh winters, the situation will have drastic impact over the entire region since the incursion has already happened and the PLA is only 80 kilometers away from the Leh City,” Deldan Namgyal, former MLA from Nubra constituency of Ladakh, was quoted by a local news gathering agency KNO as having said.

“China has adopted a policy to encroach in huge amount rather what used to happen in past and government must accept that the incursion has happened in huge numbers and now we (Indian Territory) are only left with finger 1, 2 and 3 and have lost 4,5,6,7 and finger 8 to China this time,” he said.

The former legislator claimed that the PLA was dominating the highest altitude at the spot and Indian Army is downwards. “In case anything unfortunate happens, the rate of casualties to Indian side will be higher,” he warned.

Namgyal blamed the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying to the nation. “The PM recently said that no one has encroached on our land nor anything similar will be allowed to happen, which is a total lie,” he claimed.

The former MLA said that the redrawn political map of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh post the abrogation of Article 370 last August provoked China to intensify its incursions in the cold desert region.

Earlier in June, former Indian Ambassador and well-known strategic affairs expert P Stobdan had also said that New Delhi’s decision of making Ladakh a separate Union Territory could be the reason for Chinese intrusion in Galwan river valley and Pangong lake sectors.